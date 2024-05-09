How to tackle kidnappings in Ogun – Security expert

Mr Paul Ayeni, a retired Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has advised community leaders in Ogun to make forests in their domains inhabitable for kidnappers.



He gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abeokuta while reacting to the spate of kidnappings and other security challenges currently facing the state.

Ayeni, who is also a life coach and Chairm

an of ECOsafe Ltd., said forests were becoming operational base for criminalities, which should not be allowed.

“On May 3, suspected kidnappers allegedly abducted seven, while a yet-to-be-identified traveller was killed on Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode expressway.

“On May 4, some male nationals were also reportedly kidnapped on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. This is condemnable and uncalled for.



“It is now time for our security operatives to join hands with community leaders in making forests inhabitable for criminals,” he said.

According to him, the activities of the criminals may make investors to run away from Nigeria.

The security expert, however, commended the police command in the state for working with other security formations and local security outfits on the rescue of victims unhurt on Benin-Sagamu-Papalanto axis on May 7.



Ayeni said some communities were located around the kidnappers’ hideouts and, pleading with leaders in those communities to bring down the forests.



“With this, the kidnappers will take to their heels,” he said.

Ayeni also urged security organisations to collaborate with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to tackle illicit drug intake.

He noted that illicit drug consumption had been aiding criminalities. (NAN)

By Bukola Adetoye