How to sustain gains of democracy – Abdulrazaq 

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated Nigerians on the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, calling it a watershed event that birthed the current democratic dispensation.

In a statement to commemorate the Democracy Day on Monday in Ilorin, AbdulRazaq said the best way to honour the heroes of democracy and sustain the gains of the era is to recommit to the ideals of democracy and join every effort to build a stronger country through patriotism and collective responsibility.

He also urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda to strengthen democracy and consolidate on the gains of the past years in the area of collective security, infrastructural development and public welfare.

“It is my belief that our country is making appreciably steady progress in our democratic journey and the unending task of nation building.

“With all of us playing our complementary roles, I have no doubt that the future holds so much promises for Nigeria as the leader of the black community,” the governor said. (NAN)

