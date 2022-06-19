How to attract investors through promotion of local foods-NIHOTOUR boss

By Priscilla Osaje

Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has called on Nigerians to promote local foods and cuisines in order to attract foreign investors.

Kangiwa made the call at a dinner in Abuja on Saturday night to mark the 2022 Sustainable Gastronomy Day which had as theme: ” Placing Nigerian food on International Map.”

According to him, food tourism is a critical sector which will attract investors to Nigeria.

” The population is growing, we need to improvise ways of providing food to the world so as to avoid starvation.

” But we should be responsible in promoting tourism to avoid endangering the environment.

” There are some endangered species, no matter how much you desire eating them, you have to put into consideration that you are not forcing them into extinction.

“So you have to have a rethink on refraining from eating them. An example of such is the bush meat which is going into extinction.

” It is time to put ourselves together and see how we can have an alternative,” he said.

Kangiwa also stressed that celebrating ‘Gastronomy Day’ revolves around creating employment through food production and promoting responsible consumption.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 Sustainable Gastronomy Day ended with awards given to key players in the tourism industry.

Some of the NIHOTOUR fellowship awardees were Chief Nike Okundaye, an adire textile designer and Mrs Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Others were Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Osolo of Isolo; Alhaji Samaila Mera, Emir of Argungu and King Appolus Chu, Oneh-Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom among others.

Among dignitaries at the occasion were Mr Buki Ponle, Managing Director of NAN, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board and Mr H.E Cui Jianchun, the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria.

Others were Mr Otunba Runsewe, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture and Mr Osita Okechukwu, Director General of Voice of Nigeria.

Highlights of the event were the unveiling of NIHOTOUR logo for the Gastronomy Food Festival as well as presentation of prizes to winners in the cooking competition.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

