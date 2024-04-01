How to attain a better Nigeria – Cleric

Rev. Tom Takpatore, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, Garki Abuja has said that a better Nigeria is possible if leaders and followers shun sharp practices and adopt due processes.

Takpatore who stated this in an Easter message admonished Nigerians to do the right thing at all times for a quick transformation of the country.

He noted that just as the sufferings of Good Friday did not last, the current hardship in the country will soon give way.

The cleric however, stressed that, for the glory and the victory of the resurrection to rise over Nigeria, laders and followers must do the right thing at all times

“Our leaders and the people can learn one thing from the celebration of Easter and that is the message of hope.

“There is hope in every situation, but it is not for those who are doing bad things; we can turn a new leaf and star to do good.

“For Jesus, Friday, and Saturday of Easter were very dark but on Sunday there was resurrection and because of that, there is hope if we keep working and doing the right things.

“The results will come and the fruits will surely come,” he said.

The Cleric stressed that, Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, reminds the faithfuls that no situation is permanent.

He said that all those who will invite Jesus into their lives will overcome sins, afflictions and have eternal life.

The cleric urged all faithfuls to hold on to their faith and called on those yet to believe to make haste and accept Jesus as Lord and Saviour. (NAN)

By Philomina Attah