‘How to address leadership challenge in Kogi State’ – Group

The Igala Strategy Team, a think-tank organization in Kogi State, has called for inter-generational and inter-professional collaboration in dealing with leadership challenges facing Kogi State and Igala land, as a nation.

The team, in a communique issued at the end of its Pan-Igala Summit, held at Idah, the traditional and cultural home of Igala people, said the peace, unity and prosperity of the state was sacrosant, but that leadership issues should be addressed.

The statement signed by its leaders, Sam Adejoh Okedi and Joseph Ocholi Amade, said “We as a people agree that there are issues in the leadership of our land in all spheres and shall begin by facilitating inter-generational and inter-professional dialogues to address the challenges with the aim of leadership succession programs.”

The communique, congratulated the Igala nation on the announcement of Attah Igala designate, Prince Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche, and affirmed the belief that the Igala nation is a part and parcel of the Nigerian nation, subscribing to its unity in diversity.

On the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, the communique said, “The security situation, even though worrisome, we commend the on-going efforts of the State and local governments. However, noting that security is everyone’s responsibility, charge statutory organs to facilitate a robust security support mechanism working with key security professionals and youths to further enhance the security of lives and property focused on the powers of the Citizens Arrest.”

Below is the full text of the communique:

“We, as a people, gathered together under the umbrella of the 2nd Pan-Igala Summit, organized by Igala Strategy Team in partnership with all socio-cultural associations in Igala land. The summit held at Idah on the 23rd of October 2021 under the Chairmanship of Chief Daniel Akoh, a former Permanent Secretary, and Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja as Guest of Honour. The summit, at the traditional and cultural home of the Igala people, resolved and agreed as follows, that:The IST and the 2nd Pan-Igala Summit congratulate the Igala nation on the announcement of the Attah Igala designate (Aidoko Anya), Prince Mathew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche. May your reign be long, peaceful, prosperous, unifying and impactful for our people and land. Gaaaba’idu…Amideeeju!!!The Igala nation is a component part of and believes in our Country Nigeria as one entity guided by the principles of equity, fairness and justice for all.

We are Igalas, central to the formation of the nation Nigeria, located in Central Nigeria and are among the indigenous people of Central Nigeria with historical and ethnic ties across Nigeria like no other ethnic group.

The identity, unity, peace and prosperity of the Igala nation is sacrosanct and must be guarded as the primary focus of all Igalas, no matter the geographical location, religious and political leaning.

We as a people agree that there are issues in the leadership of our land in all spheres and shall begin by facilitating inter-generational and inter-professional dialogues to address the challenges with the aim of leadership succession programs.

We realize the decay in the educational, health and economic prosperity of our land, therefore, shall work assiduously to build on existing programs to fast track positive and sustainable progress.

IST will further organize a formal presentation to and dialogue with the Igala Traditional Council on the emerging challenges in our cultural domain and on the need for moral and cultural reorientation of the Igala nation in the light of emerging vices and trends in the relationship of Igalas with each other and other people in Nigeria.

IST to take initiative and facilitate a strategic development framework and its implementation for Igala land.

IST to develop the Concept of “the Igala Council” that will have the full mandate of the Igala nation as the “one Voice” of the Igala People at the local, state, national and international levels.

IST to facilitate the annual congregation of all Pan-Igala Associations and Organisations in conjunction with “The Igala Council”.

We, as a people, accept the concept of the Igala Development, Investments & Social Intervention Fund (IDISIF) and IST to work in conjunction with identified organizations and knowledgeable key stakeholders to move the concept to reality.

The security situation, even though worrisome, we commend the on-going efforts of the State and local governments. However, noting that security is everyone’s responsibility, charge statutory organs to facilitate a robust security support mechanism working with key security professionals and youths to further enhance the security of lives and property focused on the powers of the Citizens Arrest.”

