How Sukuk, NNPC tax credit is helping Badagry expressway project — Lawmaker

By Raji Rasak

Rep. Babatunde Hunpe says it would have taken 63 years to complete ongoing reconstruction of Badagry expressway if Federal Government had relied on annual budgetary allocation for the project.

Speaking during the presentation of drugs to Primary Healthcare Centre in Ajara-Badagry, the federal lawmaker said that N1.3 billion was approved for the N63.2 billion project in the 2019 budget.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Agbara-Seme border section of Badagry Expressway was awarded to CGC Construction Company in October 2018 at a cost of N63.2 billion.

“When I looked at the 2019 budget, the fund approved for the project was just N1.3bn; looking at the money approved, I wondered how many years it will take for the project to be completed.

“With the N1.3 billion yearly allocation, it will take over 63 years for the project to be completed.

“But we got N4.5 billion for the project from Sukuk in 2020 and in 2021 when NNPC gave Federal Government N660 billion tax credit for road construction, we received N15 billion for the project.

“I can tell you now that serious work is ongoing on the expressway day and night and our people are happy about the development,” said Hunpe, representing Badagry in the House of Representatives.

Speaking on the presentation, the lawmaker said that the drugs, worth over N20 million, was facilitated as part of his constituency project.

Mrs Elizabeth Kappo, Vice-Chairman, Badagry Local Government, assured the people of Badagry that the drugs would be given free to the patients in the council area. (NAN)

