How social media can support fight against insurgency – Army

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Nigerian Army says social media is a tool that could effectively support the military in the fight against insurgency.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj.-General U. S. Mohammed stated this during an interactive session with social media practitioners, bloggers and online journalists in Sokoto on Monday.

According to him, since modern wars are fought by use of cyberspace with social media having the capacity of influencing opinions, it could be used to support Army’s operations across the country.

“Modern wars are fought using the cyberspace and the social media acting as very dangerous weapons, which has the capability of influencing and shaping the opinions of people, thereby having a critical outcome in the battle being fought.

“There is so much that the social media can do in supporting the Nigerian Army’s operations across the country. A case in point is in the fight against insurgency,” Mohammed stated.

He observed that in spite of successes recorded by the troops in the fight against insurgents, the strides were under reported.

“The truth is, the Nigerian Army is making giant strides and having the upper hand in dealing with terrorists and insurgents. But such efforts are always under reported.”

He explained that the seminar is the Army’s way of interacting with the civil populace to foster harmonious and cordial Civil-Military Relationship.

“There is no doubt that this forum will again provide us the necessary and needed opportunity to freely interact, discuss, share ideas and rub minds, particularly towards the eradication of the fake news syndrome. We also acknowledge the fact that you all have very important roles to play in the development of Peace and Security in this country.

“It is very obvious that what you say, the way you say it and how it spreads have far reaching implications than most of us are aware of because the social media has a very crucial role to play in support of the Nigerian Army’s non-kinetic line of operations.

“We have celebrated the place of making headlines that will scare people rather than headlines to celebrate the gallantry efforts of our troops thereby giving confidence to the insurgents.

“But I want to believe that all these will change from today as you begin to see the efforts of the Nigerian Army and the many successes it has recorded in the fight against terrorism and insurgency and ensuring there is peace, security and stability in the nation.

“It is therefore no mistake that the theme of this interactive session is aptly captured as “Civil Military Relations: The Evolving Role of the Social Media in Support of the Nigerian Army’s -Non-Kinetic line of Operations,” Mohammed further stated.