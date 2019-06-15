How Sen. Gamawa, former PDP Deputy National Chairman died

The former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Babayo Gamawa is dead.

He died Friday night in Bauchi after a brief illness, according to his spokesperson, Isa Gadau.

“He complained of slight stomach ache and was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, where he was admitted and later passed away,” Gadau said.

Born on February 2 1966, late Gamawa attended the University of Jos for a National Certificate in Purchasing and Supply.

He had served as the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly and later became Deputy Governor after the impeachment of late Alhaji Mohammed Gadi.

In 2011, Gamawa was elected Senator under the platform of the PDP in the 7th National Assembly where he served as the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation and a member of the Land Transport Committee.

Before his death, he had defected to the ruling APC prior to the 2019 general elections.

He left behind four wives, 16 children and aged mother.

His burial arrangement is yet to be announced by his family. (NAN)

