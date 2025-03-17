How Regent became West Africa’s top secondary school – UK Inspectors

The Regent Secondary School, Abuja, has been named the first and only secondary school in Nigeria and West Africa to be rated ‘outstanding’ across all nine categories

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Regent Secondary School, Abuja, has been named the first and only secondary school in Nigeria and West Africa to be rated ‘outstanding’ across all nine categories by British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspectors.

The inspection, commissioned by the UK Department for Education (DfE), places Regent Secondary School, Abuja, among an elite group of international schools globally.

The inspection, conducted by Penta International and led by Dr Mark Evans, found the school to provide the highest quality of education and care.

Evans told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the Feb. 2025 inspection assessed education quality and pupils’ spiritual, moral, social, and cultural development.

Other areas evaluated included the welfare, health, and safety of pupils; the suitability of staff, supply staff, and proprietors; and the premises and accommodation.

He added that the provision of information to parents, the handling of complaints and grievances, leadership and management, and boarding provision were also examined.

He explained that the purpose of the inspection was to inform parents of pupils in British Schools Overseas about how their standards compare to those of independent schools in England.

“Inspectorates approved by the DfE and monitored by Ofsted carry out inspections on British schools overseas and produce reports that are made available to parents and prospective parents.

“These reports inform parents and prospective parents about the quality of provision within the inspected school and its compatibility with independent schools in England,” he said.

Evans described the quality of education at Regent Secondary School as “broad, innovative, and child-centred,” praising its effectiveness in engaging students and delivering excellent academic outcomes.

“Students consistently achieve significantly above global averages, with 98 per cent securing A-C grades at the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), a globally recognised qualification, nearly half of which are A* or A grades”.

He commended the school for its exceptional spiritual, moral, social, and cultural development, underpinned by its core values of ‘Respect, Responsibility, and Resourcefulness’.

He also highlighted how students developed an excellent understanding of tolerance, open-mindedness, and respect for the beliefs, cultures, and views of others.

Commending the school’s boarding facilities, Evans described them as ‘exemplary’, noting that “boarders feel safe, secure, comfortable, and enjoy their accommodation.

“Students are a true credit to the school, consistently demonstrating outstanding conduct, empathy, and academic dedication.

“This landmark achievement is the direct result of the collective efforts, commitment, and cooperation of the entire school community; students, parents, teachers, support staff, leadership team, and governing board.

“Together, their contributions have cultivated a thriving educational environment that nurtures globally-minded, academically accomplished, and socially responsible young individuals,” he added.

Highlighting the school’s leadership and management as key strengths, he praised its clear strategic vision and effective management practices.

“Leadership consistently fosters a culture of continuous improvement, ensuring a thriving academic and personal environment for both students and staff”.

The Principal of the school, Mr Philip Reynolds, while receiving the inspectors’ report, stated, “This recognition reflects the high standards we uphold at Regent Secondary School, Abuja.

“It is a proud moment for our school community and a testament to the dedication of our students and staff”.

Reynolds further described the achievement as a defining milestone for the school, having been rated outstanding in all nine categories.

He said this accomplishment was based on the school’s unwavering commitment to excellence, teamwork, and continuous improvement.

“The school’s outstanding achievements reflect not only its commitment to academic excellence but also the strength of its inclusive, nurturing community.

“This success is built on the dedication of students who embrace learning, teachers who inspire and challenge, parents who provide unwavering support, and a leadership team that continuously drives innovation and excellence in education,” he added.

NAN reports that the school now joins its sister institution, Regent Primary School, which achieved an Outstanding inspection rating in 2023, making it the first and only primary school in West Africa to receive this recognition.

Also, at the 2024 Cambridge Awards ceremony for top performance in Cambridge examinations in Nigeria, Regent Secondary School, Abuja, was recognised for producing the highest number of awardees. (NAN)