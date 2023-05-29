How Police foiled attack on Radio station by Yoruba separatist group

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Oyo State Police Command has foiled attempt at taking over of Radio Nigeria’s Amuludun 99.1FM, Moniya, Ibadan by some members of the separatist Yoruba nation group.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, SP Osifeso Adewale made available on Sunday.

Adewale reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to of protecting lives and property and as well preserving law and order prior to the inauguration ceremony come Monday 29th May, 2023.

He stated,”The Oyo State Police Command remains unwavering and committed to the statutory constitutional requirements of protecting lives and property and as well preserving law and order even as the State and indeed Nation gears up towards the Monday 29/05/2023 Inauguration Ceremony for its Elected leaders.

“This is In line with the express directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM,NEAPS,fdc,CFR towards a successful outing and beyond, hence the security architecture of the State, just like in other Commands has been beefed-up to comprehensively tackle any evolving or emerging security challenge which could pose a threat to the Nation’s Stability.

“Preliminary Investigations about today’s incident revealed that today being Sunday 28/05/2023 at about 0600hrs the valiant and eagle eyed Operatives of the Command while on intelligence driven patrols intercepted a distress call about some members of a group driven by a separatist agenda who had forcefully hijacked a Radio Broadcast Station, Amuludun 99.1 FM located around Moniya,Ibadan with the intent to declare liberation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Thankfully no personnel from the establishment or any other persons were hurt as the Command responded swiftly in a well coordinated rescue operation.”

Adewale disclosed that the Oyo State Commissioner of Police has ordered investigation to unravel the circumstances around the incident.

“I have personally detailed an investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to demystify circumstances around the incident and as well expand the network of arrests through thorough, painstaking intelligence driven investigation.

“While declaring this act as criminal, unpatriotic and a clear case of terrorism which would be meted with adequate sanctions under the laws of the land, I assure good citizens of the State that the Security architecture of the Command in concert with relevant Sister Agencies has been strategically modified for optimum effectiveness not only for tomorrow’s epoch making ceremony but beyond.

“So also, Parents, guardians and leaders wielding various degrees of influence are advised to prevail on their Children,wards and proteges against being used to distrupt tomorrow’s event as heavy sanctions await defaulters and other unpatriotic elements sharing the same sinister motives.

“This far, the following Suspects in posession of various criminal charms were arrested in connection with the incident. They include;

Noah Atoyebi ‘M’ 30yrs Gbenga Adeleke ‘M’ 25yrs

3.Abdulganiyu Mustafa Kolawole ‘M’ 35yrs

4.Bashiru Kehinde O. ‘F’

Fajola Elija ‘M’ 45yrs

“The Oyo State Police Command enjoins residents to be generous with information and cooporate with the Command in a bid to rid the State off Criminal elements with the intent to propagate their separatist agenda,” he stated.

He added,”In cases of emergencies, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615(Tell free) (Oyo State Security Trust Fund), and Oyo State Police Command Emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614.”