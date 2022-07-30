How Police chased robbers from Suleja to Zuma Rock Military checkpoint -Spokesman

By Aminu Garko

Police in Niger State say they have foiled a robbery on Morocco road in Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the Spokesperson announced this in Minna on Saturday.

Abiodun said on Saturday, suspected armed robbers of about five in numbers attacked a GSM store along Morocco road, Suleja shooting sporadically with pistol and removed some numbers of mobile phones from the store.He explained that upon the receipt of information, police operatives attached to Suleja Area Command mobilised to the scene while the robbers hurriedly drove off in a Peugeot 406 with Reg. No. ABJ 467 GX.

He said that after a hot chase towards the military checkpoint by Zuma rock, the robbers abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels into the forest.

However, the police and military operatives are on the trail of the fleeing robbers with a view to arresting the hoodlums.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, called on members of the public not to panic as security operatives were on top of the situation and further development would be made public.

Kuryas solicited for more support from residents by coming forward with reliable information on suspicious characters for prompt security action.( NAN minus headline)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

