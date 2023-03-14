How Pastor Omale predicted Tinubu’s victory on Dec 31 Cross Over Service + Video

Fresh facts have emerged showing that the Founder of Divine Head of God International Ministry in Abuja, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, had predicted the victory of President- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to a trending videoon social media, Prophet Omale gave the prediction during the church’s Cross Over Service on December 31, 2022 while revealing the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

His followers recalled that Omale had prophesied the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and his re-election in 2029 .

In the video during the cross over service, Pastor Omale said, “The Lord told him that the election will come and go and nobody will die.”

Even though Omale did not mention the name of Tinubu, the prophet was referring to the President-elect when he said he saw ‘ewedu’ every where after the election.

‘Ewedu’ is a special delicacy that is popular in Yorubaland .

He said, “I remember when other people say Donald Trump will not win. I stand here then to tell you the mind of God and the prophesy came to pass.

“And the Lord told me the election will come and pass. Nobody will die. Nigeria will not scatter. But I see the person they don’t like will be the person that will be be the president.

“The Lord say the person, the people said no, he is the one that will come. I see a better Nigeria. I saw there is a lot of ‘Ewedu’ everywhere after the election. Any government that come, you will be a part of it.

The cleric further spoke of on other issues, saying that, “The country will witness heavy downpour of rain in the year. And, it will cause serious flooding, that will wreak havoc on the goods and properties of the people.

“So, we should be careful and take good care of our wards”.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 1, 2023 declared the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the President -elect.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was declared the president-elect after the 70-year-old polled 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, announced Tinubu as the winner at the International Collation Centre in Abuja during the early hours of Wednesday.

Tinubu won the election ahead of other contenders the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The three leading presidential candidates won in 12 states each while Kwankwaso claimed only Kano State.

Tinubu edged out Atiku, a former Vice President and the PDP flag bearer – his closest challenger – with no fewer than 1.8 million votes.

The 2023 presidential election is the first time that Tinubu would contested for the nation’s top job.

Tinubu left office as a two-term governor of Lagos State in 2007 and is credited with leading the coalition that ousted the PDP from power in 2015 and has extended his influence beyond the South-West region in recent years.

Aside from Tinubu; Obi; Atiku, and Kwankwaso, other candidates that gunned for the nation’s oval office include Dumebi Kachikwu of the African Democratic Congress; Kola Abiola, People’s Redemption Party; Omoyele Sowore, Africa Action Congress; Adewole Adebayo, Social Democratic Party; Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Young Progressive Party; Prof Christopher Imumulen, Accord Party; Prof Peter Umeadi, All Progressives Grand Alliance; and Yusuf Mamman Dan Talle, Allied Peoples Movement.

The list also includes Hamza Al-Mustapha, Action Alliance; Sani Yusuf, Action Democratic Party; Nnnadi Osita, Action Peoples Party; Oluwafemi Adenuga, Boot Party; Osakwe Felix Johnson, National Rescue Movement; and Nwanyanwu Daniel Daberechukwu, Zenith Labour Party.

A tally of the votes announced by electoral officials from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Tinubu, in Borno, polled 252,282 votes across the 27 local government areas and was declared the winner by the state Collation Officer, Prof. Jude Rabo.

Atiku and Obi could only garner 190,921 votes and 7,205, respectively while Kwankwaso amassed 4,626 votes.

In Rivers State, Tinubu raked in 231,591 votes from 23 LGAs while the LP scored 175, 071 votes and the PDP polled 88, 468 votes.