How Oshiomhole’s promoting crisis in Edo – Edo govt

The Edo State Government has chided the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for repeatedly breaching the peace and safety of Edo State, causing disruptions that have led to bodily harm to citizens and destruction of public and private property.

In a statement by Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., the government said Comrade Oshiomhole’s disregard for directives by the judiciary, the Nigeria Police Force and the state government to secure and protect Edo citizens continue to generate tension and cause the destruction of properties.

According to him, “In the past few months, the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has repeatedly breached the peace and safety of Edo State and in several cases, caused disruptions that have led to bodily harm to our citizens and the destruction of public and private property.

“Comrade Oshiomhole, without regard for the consequences of his actions, has continued to defy the judiciary, violating their orders; disregard the police, with orders even from the highest office of the Inspector General of Police treated with disdain and rules set by the state government to keep the peace in the state completely ignored.”

He said stated that among the various acts of lawlessness perpetrated by Comrade Oshiomhole is the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki; Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, among other guests.

“This unimaginable act of violence was planned and hatched by Comrade Oshiomhole at his country home in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

“The next was when he disregarded the order of the Inspector General of the Police, stopping him from organizing a political rally in Benin City, in the interest of peace and safety. In violation of this directive, Comrade Oshiomhole attempted to hold the rally, resulting in serious tension in the state, which left many injured and property worth millions destroyed,” he said.

He continued, “On Saturday, January 25, 2020, against the directives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Edo State Government that rallies held in the name of APC by the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) are unauthorized and illegal, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole went ahead to hold a political rally along with his compatriots in the proscribed EPM amid carnage, arson, violence and disturbance of public peace.

“As Governor of Edo State between 2008 and 2016, Comrade Oshiomhole would never have tolerated such brazen disruption of peace and safety when he was the Chief Security Officer.”

He added that Comrade Oshiomhole has also continued to parade one Col. David Imuse (rtd) as chairman of the APC in the state, in violation of a court order, restraining Col. Imuse from parading himself or anyone from dealing with him as chairman of the party in Edo State.

“By so doing, Oshiomhole has continued to show the world that he is above all the laws and institutions of the land and can violate the orders of the courts, the Police and the state government just to massage his political ego that is rapidly being deflated by the day.

“For Comrade Oshiomhole, the end always justifies the means. Rules, principles and policies do not matter as long as they are inconsistent with the desires of his over-bloated ego and exaggerated sense of self-worth.

“But the Edo State Government needs Comrade Oshiomhole to understand that the state and the country are governed by laws. These laws are upheld by institutions that must be respected by highly-placed politicians and everyone else.”

Noting that the state government would not tolerate the disruption of peace and safety in Edo, he said, “It must be stated that Comrade Oshiomhole has continued his double-speak and insincerity. With his mouth, he talks of peace and unity, but by his actions, he promotes violence, division and disaffection among the genuine members and leaders of the party in the state using imported mercenaries. The Edo State Government, however, wants to warn that neither Comrade Adams Oshiomhole nor any member of his dissident group are above the law.

“We want to stress that the laws of the land are still very potent and the government of Edo State along with security agencies in the state will not tolerate this abuse of power, violation of rules and endangering of public safety and peace.”

“Those who were actively involved or who remotely enabled the disregard of the directives against holding such disorderly gatherings, are hereby warned that anybody, no matter how highly placed, who pitches himself against law and order and whose actions trample on emplaced rules, will face the full wrath of extant laws of the land. We will spare no effort in ensuring that there is no repeat of this unlawful action.

“Government hereby assures Edo people that it would continue to preserve public peace and safety. The people are enjoined to go about their activities without fear as security of lives and property remains the state’s most sacred priority,” he added.