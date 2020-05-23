How ‘Operation Harbin Daji’ will be different – CAS

Share the news













Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has assured Katsina State residents that the Nigeria Air force ‘Operation Harbin Daji’ against bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and armed robbers would be different.

Abubakar stated this on Saturday, when the Nigerian Air Force Plane Boeing NAF 917 brought 60 airmen and officers to partake in the operation harbin daji to wipe out bandits in the state.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations , Bauchi command, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Charles Ohwo, the air force boss said that it was no longer news about the incessant killing of innocent people in Batsari and Jibiya Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, their mission is to save the people of the area through the operation, code named: “Operations Harbin Daji,” which is different.

He charged the officers and airmen deployed for the assignment to operate strictly within the core values of the air force, which were: ” discipline, commitment and integrity.”

The Air chief noted that criminality in those areas and the Northwest geo-political zone would soon come to an end. (NAN)

