How One Marketplace and SEO Strategy Opened Global Reach for a Local Brand, By Reuben Kalu

In today’s highly competitive digital landscape, being found online is not just an advantage—it’s a necessity. This truth came to life in a surprisingly personal way when, after a session I led on increasing findability online, my wife turned to me and said, “Oya, let’s do my business too, just like you do for others.” That was the beginning of an insightful journey, not only for her fashion brand but also as a powerful case study for businesses across industries.

The Shift: From Offline Hustle to Online Visibility

My wife had always been passionate about fashion. From sourcing vibrant Ankara fabrics to designing trendy two-piece sets, her collections were tailored to the everyday woman looking for style and comfort. But like many entrepreneurs, she had one major limitation: distribution capacity. Her designs were stellar, but her market reach was narrow.

She wanted more visibility. She wanted to be found. And that’s where I stepped in.

We started by setting up her online store on Shaakara, our growing fashion marketplace platform designed to enable small and medium fashion brands to connect with a larger audience. It was the perfect launchpad for her digital transformation.

Starting With Search: What Are People Really Looking For?

The first thing we did wasn’t to upload products—it was keyword analysis. Too many businesses make the mistake of starting with what they want to sell, not what people are already searching for.

So we dived deep into keyword research using tools like Google Keyword Planner and Arhefs. We entered descriptions of her first products, such as “Ankara shorts and tops,” “Top and Shorts Set for Women,” and “2-piece Ankara sets.”

What we discovered shocked her. Among over 1,000 search results, 24 key terms stood out with high monthly search volumes in Nigeria alone. These included:

2 piece shorts and top

Women’s short sleeve shirt

Shorts and shirts for ladies

Ankara short and top

Tops for short skirts

Short skirt and crop top

The insight was crystal clear: she wasn’t just selling clothes; she was sitting on a goldmine of searchable fashion desires.

Implementation: From Discovery to Optimization

Armed with these keywords, we began uploading products and optimizing each listing for search. This meant writing product descriptions that naturally included these high-ranking phrases, improving image naming conventions, and adding meta descriptions that aligned with what people were typing into search engines.

We also developed content around style tips, care instructions, and mix-and-match guides using those same search phrases, adding even more value to her store and boosting her SEO authority.

The Bigger Picture: This Isn’t Just About Fashion

What we experienced was more than just a personal win; it was a roadmap for any industry. From real estate, agriculture to education, from real estate to healthcare, the same principle applies: if your audience can’t find you online, you don’t exist to them.

We live in a world where nearly every buying journey starts with a search engine. A 2025 report by Meltwater revealed that:

Over 18 million Nigerians purchased consumer goods online in 2024.

More than $6 billion was spent, with fashion alone contributing $1.2 billion.

Search engines are the #3 most visited websites, the #2 source of brand discovery, and the #2 source of trusted information for products and services.

Whether you’re a tech startup in Nairobi, a real estate firm in Abuja, or a tourism business in Accra, visibility on Google is your ticket to scale.

SEO Isn’t Magic, It’s Strategy

Many businesses still treat SEO like a buzzword or optional add-on. But as we proved with this personal case, SEO is a science that can be applied to any product, in any industry, and in any region.

You don’t need a huge advertising budget to win online. What you need is smart keyword strategy, consistent optimization, and compelling content that matches what your ideal customer is searching for.

That’s what we offer through our Smart SEO Management Service. With expertise as Google ambassadors and digital marketing specialists, we help turn underperforming websites into the #1 sales tool for our clients.

Our services include:

Keyword Research & SEO Strategy

Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Ad campaign management across Google, Meta, X, and TikTok

Brand Positioning & Digital PR

Marketplace optimization (like Shaakara.com.ng)

The Call to Action: Your Website Shouldn’t Wait for Visitors

In this age of information, having a website is no longer enough. If your website isn’t actively attracting leads, educating your audience, and ranking for trending keywords, then it’s falling short of its potential.

As we head into the critical “Ember Months,” now is the time to act.

If my wife could move from offline hustle to a findable fashion brand with just one store and a well-executed SEO plan, imagine what your business can achieve with the right strategy.

Are you ready to be found?

