How Nigeria’s economic potentials can propel trade integration, regional development – NPA boss

Hadiza Usman, Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) says Nigeria is bless with prolific economic potentials to promote trade integration and regional development.

She stated this at a symposium to mark the NPA Special Day in the ongoing 41st Kaduna International Trade Fair, on Wednesday in Rigachikum, Kanduna.

Presented by Hassan Danjuma, General Manager of the organization, Usman stressed that Nigeria must consolidate on its economic strength to lead regional integration and development.

She noted that regional integration through trade could not be achieved independent of seaports, saying that NPA would pursue policies and programmes to enhance performance of seaports in the country.

“Friendly and competitive, the essence is to make our seaports a preferred destination in West and Central Africa sub regions as well as Africa,” she said.

Usman also urged farmers to develop cultivation of export based produce to tune the pendulum from import to export base economy.

According to her, the Authority has initiated viable programmes to encourage cooperation with international business community, to achieve the objectives of the Federal Government policy on ease of doing business in seaports in the country.

The MD reiterated commitment to make seaports efficient and secure so as to contribute toward sustainable economic development and called for collective efforts in making seaports a pride to the nation. (NAN)