How music is critical in tackling terrorism, engendering peace – U.S

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria has called on Nigerians to embrace good music, which it described as a critical tool in tackling terrorism, engendering peace and promoting development.

Mr Sterling Tilley, Cultural Affairs Officer of the mission to Nigeria made this known in an interview in Abuja.

Tilley was speàking on the sidelines of a musical concert the embassy organised in commemoration of the 2019 Daniel Pearl World Music Day.

The theme for the 2019 Daniel Pearl’s Day is “Harmony for Humanity”, which aims at bringing the world together in peace through music which Pearl was an advocate of.

According to the cultural affairs officer, when an individual embraces music, such a person tends to find it difficult to harm his or her fellow countryman and others or commit an act of terror.

“The purpose of this event is to celebrate the life and legacy of Daniel Pearl.

“He was a violinist; quite accomplished; the whole idea behind the Daniel Pearl World’s Music Day was to commemorate his love for music and his love for humanity.

“That is why this year’s theme for the David Pearl’s Day is “Harmony for Humanity” and it is all geared toward his life and legacies.

“The message is simple – harmony and humanity – because music brings peace to people and we are hoping that through music we can also bring peace to Nigeria.

“We have a lot of problems here in Nigeria, with regards to extremist groups, particularly in the North East and the best way to break the lock jam between the communities out there would be through music.

“In the Nigerian environment, everyone loves music.

“So if you are surrounded by that love of music, you cannot feel the need to hurt someone,” Tilley said.

Pearl was an American journalist and musician, who was kidnapped and murdered by terrorists in Pakistan in 2002 while serving as the Wall Street Journal’s South Asia Bureau Chief.

After his death, his family and friends came together to honour him by setting up a foundation that has continued to promote the ideals that inspired his life and work.

The mission of the foundation is to promote cross-cultural understanding through journalism, music, and innovative communication.

Some of the top ranking Nigerian and international musicians, who participated in the concert are Jessica Bongos, Lady Donli, John Ogah, and Yush. (NAN)