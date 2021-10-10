How military jets raided forests in Sokoto, Katsina, killed scores of bandits





Military troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have neutralized several bandits and destroyed their hideouts at Sokoto and Katsina Forest in the Northwest, PRNigeria reports.

In Sokoto, airstrikes from the Nigerian Airforce shelled Mashema, Yanfako, Gebe, and Gatawa Forests locates in Isaa and Sabon Birni local government areas of the State.

A military source told PRNigeria that the mission was achieved through air strikes executed on 5 October 2021, after series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the locations.

“We observed that structures and logistics items camouflaged under the dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some bandits from Turji and Maigona Camps and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the Theatre dispatched a force package of Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the locations. According to local sources in the area, the attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the Bandits. The fleeing Bandits survivors were seen by some locals taking refuge in a primary school in Bafarawa Village.”

In Katsina State, PRNigeria reported that bandits’ hideouts in Ranch Ten (10) parts of Rugu forest bordering Kankara Local Government area were bombarded by NAF fighter aircraft between 30 September and 3rd October 2021.

The bandit camp of one Gajere (SNU) was destroyed and 34 bandits killed in the attack.

Also, about 20 suspected bandits sustained varying degree of injuries.

