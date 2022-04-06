How Military Airstrikes averted ‘massive’ killing of troops in bandits’ invasion of Army Base

A large number of soldiers would have been killed by suspected gunmen in Kaduna State, if not for the intervention of aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), a video clip obtained by PRNigeria has shown.

The gunmen who were bandit-terrorists launched an attack on a military base at Polewire in the Birnin Gwari district of the state where some soldiers were killed and military vehicles destroyed.

In a video clip obtained by PRNigeria from the military intelligence service, two fighter aircraft were ‘swiftly’ deployed to repel the bandits’ attempt to totally overrun their military base, after a ‘sudden’ invasion by the gunmen.

The bandits were sighted fleeing from ‘multiple’ rockets and cannons fired by the NAF aircraft.

Meanwhile, a domestic intelligence source who was part of the rescue team, confirmed that some soldiers were wounded, but added that the casualty on the side of troops would have been ‘massive’ if not for the well-executed ‘rescue operation’ of the NAF attack aircraft and special ground troops from Birnin Gwari.

“The Commander of PANTHERS of 271 NAF Detachment led special forces on the ground in a rapid response operation after the airstrikes that eliminated most the terrorists.

“The team successfully evacuated and resuscitated 21 wounded soldiers,” the source added.

A Chieftaincy titleholder and Community leader, Alhaji Zubair Abdurra’uf Idris confirmed the airstrikes while speaking to PRNigeria.

“Before the attack on the army base on Sunday, the troops had previously carried out several successful operations against the bandits in the axis.

“We also noticed the timely arrival of military aircraft that pursued and bombed the bandits on their escape routes.

“We learnt that there were massive collateral damages after the aircraft returned and shelled structures that housed families of the bandits on Monday.”

Alhaji Idris who is also Dan Masanin of Birnin-Gwari commended the gallantry of the Nigerian troops in their fight against the terrorists in the state.

By PRNigeria

