How media, citizens’ roles can reduce corruption, drive behavioural change – NCTO

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Programme Coordinator, National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO), Dr Temitope Sinkaiye, says the roles of the media and citizenry, were critical to reducing corruption and driving behavioral change in the country.

She stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at “A One Day Media and Citizen Sensitization Workshop on the Federal Government Anti-corruption Programme and Behavioral Change in Nigeria.”

The workshop was organized by Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) in collaboration with ANEEJ and UKaid for the British people.

Granting insight on the activities and programmes of NCTO in relations to anti-Corruption and behavioral change in the implementation of the programme, she stressed that NCTO has zero tolerance for corruption.

“It is worthy to state here clearly that, NCTO has zero tolerance for corruption.

“The Office is strong on transparency and accountability, we have an open relation with third party monitors, particularly with African Network for Environmental and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) who are at the grass root helping to ensure that stipends to the beneficiaries are disbursed to the rightful beneficiaries,” Sinkaiye said.

Sinkaiye disclosed that government has prioritized social protection interventions as a key strategy towards reducing poverty and socio-economic vulnerabilities in the population.

She noted that the fight against corruption is a critical one, adding that for the fight to be won, the media and the citizens must work hand in hand.

“The media has a major role to sensitize, educate and inform the public about government policies, programmes and activities and to make bad behavior known to deter people from getting involved in negative acts.

“The citizenry is in a position to voice out whenever corrupt practices arebeing observed or perpetrated.

“These roles played by the media and the citizenry drive behavioral change that the society desires and this in turn will reduce corruption and bring about the right kind of development needed.

“The media and the citizens must not relent in their continuous fight against against Corruption and towards ensuring the right cultural, social, economic and political values are imbibed by the public for the good and well-being of the society for greater good,” She said.

On corruption in Churches, Mr Abanka Musa noted that Corruption is a violation of both religious commitments.

“Youths, women groups in churches, CSOs, NGOs, and educational institutions across the country to exhibit a high level of integrity, live by example, promote integrity and fight corruption acts of corruption, in all spheres of life in Nigeria because we have no other country but Nigeria.

“When churches are corrupt, what hope does Nigeria have.

“The truth is that not all the churches are corrupt. The church should be seen as a clinic,” he said.

