How Kebbi can champion fish revolution in Nigeria – Senate President

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has expressed optimism in the ability of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to champion fish revolution in the country just as he did in rice production.

He gave the assurance at the Grand finale of the 2020 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, on Saturday at ‘Matan Fada’ river, venue for the final event in Argungu, where he served as Special Guest.

According to Lawan, governor Bagudu could replicate what he did in rice production in the fish sector, adding that the catches made at the river, were indication of the huge fish potential of Kebbi State, to lead the nation in fish production, as well as consolidate on the successes recorded in agricultural revival of the incumbent administration.

The Senate President affirmed that the National Assembly, NASS, would sustain cooperation with President Muhammadu Buhari and appropriate the essential resources to the agricultural sector in order to deliver the desired result in food security and export as major revenue earner.

He described the revival of Argungu fishing festival after 10 years of inactivity, as a celebration of security while commending the nation’s armed forces for their gallantry, perseverance and sacrifice to restoring peace and tranquility in the country.

He told the gathering that the Senate was awaiting the report of its committee set up to reappraise the nation’s security situation for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari with the objective of keeping Nigeria safe and secure.

The Senate President reaffirmed the determination of NASS to providing the necessary finances required by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to perform optimally.

He expressed gratitude to God endowing Nigeria with immense natural resources as well as commended Buhari for placing premium on agricultural development, which according to him, was being actualised by governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State under his policy of rice revolution in the state.

The Senate President donated the sum of 5 million naira on behalf of himself and NASS to be shared to the fishermen who participated in the fishing event in Argungu.

Welcoming his guest, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu thanked the President of the Senate for his presence at the Grand Finale saying that he followed the footsteps of President Muhammadu Buhari who was in Argungu on Thursday to participate in the agricultural fair of the festival.

Bagudu described the Argungu fishing festival which attracted participants from neighboring countries as a significant event of international repute . He thanked the emir of Argungu, Alhaji Ismail Muhammadu Mera, donors and other stakeholders for collectively striving to restoring the festival with resounding success.

He acknowledged the donation of six million naira made by the Sokoto State Governor, Right Hon Aminu Tambuwa to be shared to the 3 winners where an indigene of Sokoto ,MaiWake Sani from Silame took the 3rd position with a fish catch weighing 70 Kilograms.

The Chairman of Northern Governors Forum , Dr. Simon Lalung of Plateau State also donated 3 million to the winner of the biggest fish catch, Abubakar Yau, 2 million to the second position , Yahaya Bagaye and 1 million naira to Maiwake Sani respectively.

Earlier, the emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samail Muhammadu Mera who is the custodian of the festival also expressed gratitude to God for making it possible to revive the fishing festival after years of relapse.

He specifically thanked President Muhammadu Buhari who was in Argungu on Thursday, the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, the governors of Kebbi, Sokoto, Plateau and Niger, traditional leaders led by the Sultan of Sokoto, his eminence Alhaji Saad Abubakar for their presence at the event. He also acknowledged the presence of the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed who was in Argungu since the beginning of the festival on Wednesday.

He commended governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for providing the financial and moral support for the rehabilitation of the structures in all the venues.

The winners of Argungu fishing and cultura festival with the largest catch were, Abubakar Ya’u from Augie local government who cought a big fish weighing 78 kilograms.

He got cash prices from different donors amounting to 10 million naira , 2 cars including one donated by wives of Kebbi governor and a hajj seat.

The second position was won by Yahaya Bagaye from Augie local government area who received cash prize of more than 4 million naira from donors, a motorcycle and hajj seat having cought a fish weighing 75 kilograms, while MaiWake Sani Silame in Sokoto State clinched the 3rd position after a catch weighing 70 Kilograms that won him 2 million naira , motorcycle and hajj seat . Prizes for other events were also distributed to the winners.