How Kano Governor declared Wednesday public holiday

Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has declared tomorrow Wednesday, October 4, 2023 as Public Holiday in commoration of the birth of the noble prophet of Allah, Muhammad Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him.

Baba Halilu Dantiye, MON, mni, Hon Commissioner, Ministry of information and internal affairs whondisclosed this in a statement said t

he Governor urged the people of the state to use occassion to reflect on the teachings of our noble Prophet and imbibe them in their daily affairs.

He also urged the people to pray pervently for peace and prosperity to reign in Kano at Nigeria at large.

He prayed to Allah to see us through this tough period and bless us with bumper havest in this rainy season and the coming dry farming season.

