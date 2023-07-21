How INEC can restore confidence in electoral process, by UNILAG V-C, other Dons

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue improving on the technology adopted for the conduct of elections.

Ogunsola, who served as a State Collation Officer for Osun, gave the advice on Friday in Abuja in while speaking with newsmen at INEC post-election review meeting with returning and collation officers.

She said that while improving on those technologies, INEC should also regularly inform Nigerians about such progress to instill confidence in the system.

Ogunsola said while uploading of results was an added value, parties, INEC and every stakeholder should part for a more transparent process by having their own copies of the result.

She said while the uploading of results made it more difficult for anybody to manipulate it, it was also important for every party to have a copy of the results at all level..

Ogunsola urged every stakeholder to diligently perform his or her responsibility so that collectively confidence could be restored in the system.

“Once you’re in leadership or in any position, people are going to question your integrity whether they have real reason or not. It is often a matter of opinion.

“I do know that there was a lot of finger pointing without basis, just because it didn’t go somebody’s way so when you take these kinds of assignments, you recognise that that will happen.

“There will always be trust deficit even if you’re doing everything correctly some people are going to question it,” she said.

She advised that since election results are collated at the polling units and collation centres, political parties should ensure that their members were always present at every level and have copies of the results.

“I collated results at Osun State and everybody has those results. As we were reading out the results, it was being flashed on the board and everybody signed it.

“So if somebody turns around now to say that it is not the right result, how do you fight that? It means the person is either telling a lie or was not around,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zarria, Prof. Kabiru Bala, said that for Nigeria to have successful election outcomes there must be change of attitude by Nigerians whether politicians and electorate.

Bala served as the State Retuning officer for Sokoto State,

He said that politicians needed to change their `must-win` mentality while those elected should be patriotic to serve, and the electorate should vote for the best candidate in any election.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Charles Igwe, told the newsmen that he had already forwarded his recommendations to INEC.

Igwe, Howvever, urged early commencement of preparation for elections, including the recruitment of ad hoc staff and field officers.

He said this would make them to be well grounded in what is expected of them during elections.

He said it was important that INEC organized the the post-election review, adding that it would help in experience sharing experiences and proffering solutions to identified loopholes.

“It will make our election to be more open and , transparent so that our election would be of standard and match the international best practices:, Igwe said.

