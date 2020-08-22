How inadequate capacity leads to poor procurement implementation -PRADIN

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Coordinator, Procurement, Observation and Advocacy Initiative (PRADIN), Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah has stated that capacity gap in the application of procurement management system is responsible for poor procurement implementation in Nigeria.

Mr Attah made the assertion on Friday in Benin, the Edo state Capital, as a Consultant to the African Network for Economic and Environmental Justice (ANEEJ), at a two day workshop for CSOs, and journalists from the state on Procurement, Monitoring, Observation and Reporting.

“Capacity gap in the application of Procurement Management System in Nigeria is a major factor responsible for the poor procurement performances in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government,” he stated.

A participant at the workshop, Victor Emejuiwe of the Centre for Social, Economic and Environmental Justice (CENSOJ), Abuja, who collaborated Attah’s point of view, said that Public Procurement Act 2007 and the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management Act 2007 are legislations enacted to help in providing solutions to the capacity gaps in the administration of procurement practices.

According to him, the two bodies established by these laws – Bureau for Public Procurement and Charted Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) are expected to work together in ensuring transparency and accountability in the public sector.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director, Edo State Public Procurement Agency, Henry Idogun commended the organizers of the workshop for sustaining the advocacy through regular Interface with government from the Niger – Delta states and the CSOs.

He noted that a good example of the capacity gaps as it affected Edo state in the past is the compositon of the Governing Council which was faulty at the inception in 2012 but has been normalized.

Idogun further stated that CSOs have played very vital role in the current changes and development of the system.

He submitted that the sustenance of building the capacity of the CSOs in the state will help to improve transparency and better service delivery valuable for many through open contracting.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor noted that one of the workshop objectives is to support CSOs and Media advocacy for the implementation of Open Government Partnership commitments in Edo state.

He pointed out that this should form part of the efforts to improve oversight, transparency and accountability in the management of public resources, by targeting corruption prevention measures.

