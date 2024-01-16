How I received news of Akeredolu’s death – Ex-Gov.’s priest

The Minister-in-Charge of All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan, Ven. Funso Jolayemi, has bemoaned the death of former Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, describing his demise as painful and a big loss to the church.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jolayemi is the minister-in-charge of the church where the late Akeredolu worshipped during his lifetime.

Speaking with NAN on Tuesday in Ibadan, the cleric said that he received the news of the former governor’s death with mixed feeling, adding that his death was too painful because the church had lost a strong pillar.

“We accepted his death with mixed feelings. We never wanted him to go; yet, we never wanted him to remain in that terrible condition of sickness.

“We reluctantly agreed with God that he had gone to rest,” he said.

The cleric described the late Akeredolu as a good and godly man, adding that he was very committed to things of God.

“He was a member of the choir, the Harvest Planning Committee, Memorial Parks and Garden and also, a newly-elected trustee of our church.

“He doesn’t play with All Saints Church; it was the church of his pride. He cared for everyone.

“He was a philanthropist par excellence and a singer who was not ashamed to confess God Almighty openly.

“He loved God and he identified with God’s people, both church members and ministers. He would always make people around him laugh and he was ready to close his eyes and say ‘amen’ when it was time for prayer.

“We can boldly say that he had gone to rest. May his good soul rest in perfect peace,” Jolayemi said.

NAN reports that Akeredolu died in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2023 at a German hospital where he was receiving treatment for a protracted illness. (NAN)

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

