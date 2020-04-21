How I contracted #COVID-19, Sokoto index case reveals

The Sokoto Index Case of coronavirus, #COVID-19, who was confirmed positive Monday evening, has revealed how he contracted the deadly disease.

A consultant hematologist with Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, the index case said in a message to his colleagues that, he was tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 Monday.

As to how he contracted the virus, he stated that he had neither travel history nor contact with any confirmed or suspected case so far.

He also warned his colleagues that the Nigeria had probably reached the dreaded phase of community transmission.

Read his post below:

Dear respected colleagues

One of my unpleasant responsibilities is when I have to break bad news to my highly cherished brethren. It became worse now that is about me.

I have been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 today.

I have commenced treatment and currently, I am clinically stable .

I have no travel history or contact with any confirmed or suspected case so far.

Also, I have been in isolation and suspended physical contact with family, friends and associates since I was pronounced a suspected case.

The Sokoto state task force is doing the needful.

Finally, I want to draw the attention of my colleagues that we have probably reached the dreaded phase of community transmission. We should be more vigilante, maintain ALL standard precaution and STAY SAFE.