How FG setup Delta Steel with $1.5bn and Atiku sold it off for $35m – Omo-Agege

…As billionaire businessman, Morrison Olori, others dump PDP for APC

By Chimezie Godfrey

Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has raised questions over the sale of the Delta Steel Complex, set up with the sum of $1.5 billion but inexplicably sold off for a paltry $30m under the supervision of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, then vice president of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the steel complex, commissioned by President Shehu Shagari in 1980, was one of the largest steel plants in Africa, and a legacy project of the Shagari administration.

Senator Omo-Agege at Orhuwhorun, Enerhen and Ugboroke, Thursday, January 12, during the ongoing ward to ward campaigns fumed at the DSC sale, especially at the successor company which he said doesn’t seem ready for business.

He described situation at DSC as unacceptable, because it has destroyed the economic livelihood of the area, and rendered the people even poorer. He promised to revisit the issue when he becomes governor.

Senator Omo-Agege also criticized Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who is Atiku’s running mate, for selling out Delta State and the south, just as Atiku betrayed Delta with the sale of DSC.

He said,”We need companies to come here and create jobs for our youths and I will revisit the DSC issue when I become governor. The era of PDP is gone, the era of Okowa and Sheriff is past.

“Now we need a new government; a government that has concern for the interest of the people. I commit to you that I will construct a bridge from Enerhen waterside to Opete. I also commit that when I become governor, I will construct a flyover at Enerhen Junction to decongest the traffic there.”

Former high profile members of PDP among who are billionaire businessmen, Chief Morrison Olori; former Education Commissioner, Mrs Veronica Ogbuagu; and Engr John Uviejitobor also decamped to the APC.