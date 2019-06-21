How female corps member was freed from Boko Haram – Borno Govt

#TrackNigeria – Borno State on Thursday explained how collaborative efforts involving security agencies and undisclosed journalist led to the freedom of a Corps Member, Halima Umar from Gwoza who was abducted by Boko haram in January 2019,

The lady was handed over to Borno Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur at the government house, Maiduguri on Thursday.

The GOC 7 Div Brig Gen Abdulmalik Biu alongside the state director of the DSS presented the cops member to the state government.

The statement by the state government reads in full:

“A serving corps member, kidnapped in January 2019 by one of the terror groups in the North East, Halima Uwani Umar has been freed.

Her freedom came as a result of a joint coordinated engagement involving key stakeholders. It is an outcome of a preliminary level negotiation involving the state government, the Kalthum Foundation for Peace, a non governmental organization with intermediatory negotiation with the leadership of the terror group handled by a prominent investigative journalist with critical access.

The state government states that the step is in line with its desire to work with strategic partners to open lines of communication with the insurgents as a means of freeing several non combatant captives of the terror groups.

The strategic interventionist team was empaneled to use every necessary tools and good spirited individuals to engage the insurgents in noncombatant ways as a means of de-escalation framework that will eventually result in freeing more captives and safe return of displaced persons in the state.

The insurgents released Ms Umar as a sign of goodwill to commit to a new process of resolving the conflicts in the region. The state government, the military, the DSS played vital roles deploying professional field experience and strategic cover for the process. The state government shall continually bring the media up to speed as may be necessary.

We, as a government, are committed to working with the Federal organs of security as well as non governmental organizations and well meaning citizens to pursue with vigour the safe return of captives, displaced persons and vulnerable population of our great state”.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

