How Exercise Sahel Sanity ‘ll end banditry in the North – Olonisakin

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Olonisakin says the initiative, organization and resilience of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing Exercise Sahel Sanity, effectively end the insecurity in the North West.

He stated this on Monday during his operational visit to the troops of Exercise Sahel Sanity on Monday, at the Army Special Super Camp 4, in Faskari, Katsina state.

A statement by Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations said he charged the troops to flush out bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the region.

While extolling the leadership, officers and men of the Nigerian Army for a successful Exercise so far, Olonisakin urged that though the step-up headquarters is in Katsina, “there is need to consolidate on putting up blocking forces in the contiguous states of Kaduna, Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara so that the criminals will not have ease of action or movement.

“I am happy to note this operation is not limited to Katsina and Zamfara states, as you have already assigned blocking forces in the contiguous states of Kaduna, Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara states and I urged you to consolidate on that to deny the bandits ease of action and movement,” the statement reads.

He also applauded the Army and sister services for protecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Nigeria and for checkmating banditry activities in the NW.

“From the briefing I received and what I saw, there is no doubt banditry will soon be a thing of the past in Nigeria,” Gen Olonisakin stated.

He commended the initiative of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai for the noble Super Camp Concept and the commitment and resilience of all the personnel taking part in the exercise.

Olonisakin opined that super camp concept is one of the strategies to professionally better position the Army to face the current challenges.

He also assured the Chief of Army Staff of the Defence Headquarters’ support “in whatever may be required towards achieving the end state of the exercise.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Buratai thanked assured the CDS of the readiness, commitment, determination and loyalty of the Nigerian Army to combat all forms of security challenges facing the nation.

Gen Olonisakin was accompanied on the visit by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, represented by Rear Admiral TT Dakwat and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar represented by Air Vice Marshall IO Amao.

