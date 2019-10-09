How eSports Development in Africa can bring a rewarding sport competition

By Ijeoma Okigbo (NAN)



In Africa, and especially in Nigeria, we play online video games for recreation and relaxation, while many parts of the world have developed and qualified them as e-sports for which they can compete to support the game. economy.



In Asia, for example, e-sports or e-sports are serious businesses promoted as professional competitions. Electronic sports are sports facilitated by electronic systems, especially video games, although the entry of players and teams, as well as the release of such games, are mediated by human-computer interfaces.



Sports analysts note that in 2013 alone, more than 71.5 million people around the world saw e-sports generating funds for participants. They also point out that in the years 2010, eSport has grown considerably, resulting in a sharp increase in audience and rewards.



Remember that the first known video game contest took place in 1972 at Stanford University, California, with a game, Space Warfare, which evolved into many game titles on eSports.



In 2007, the Asian Games in Macau, China, became the first major multisport competition, including eSports, as an official competition with a medal, alongside other traditional sports. Subsequent editions of the games have always included eSport as an official event for a medal or exhibition.



In addition, the 5th Asian Games of Martial Arts and Interior Art organized in Alchports, Turkmenistan, Central Asia and organized by Alisports, the sports branch of China’s online retail giant, Alibaba Group, recently introduces eSports as a demonstration sport.



More than 12 players from 10 countries participated in Hearthstone, StarCraft II, Dota II and King of Fighters XIV. General Manager of Electronic Sports, Ivan Wong, commented that the idea behind the sport was to attract young minds.



He added that the company, which is also the main sponsor of the Olympic Games, is striving to introduce electronic sports to the Games. “Alisports focuses primarily on young people, who have the same target audience and this group of people will become the most valuable customer of tomorrow.



“Right now, we are trying to see how this sport will be introduced into Asian tournaments and will work on various logistics before moving to the Olympics,” Wong said.



Observers pointed out, however, that the Chinese games delegation seemed to dominate the sport, winning gold medals at the Heart of Stone, StarCraft and Dota II games, but Wong said that the so-called “Asian kings” are not the same. best of the sport. “



“China is not very good at eSports. Some countries are stronger than China, such as the United States, Sweden and Korea.



“Maybe China has its own place in Asia because of its population because the electronic sports market is important and there are good players in China; To a certain extent, the good state of the Internet in China contributes to the development of the sport.



However, countries with a bad Internet connection can still develop their own electronic sports industry. ” Despite this view, Oleksandr Oliinyk, who works with the Starladder group in Ukraine, insisted that the Chinese were good at sports.



“We think that Chinese players have a better reaction to eSports because they spend more time playing computer games, reactions are their level of concentration and remember that there is an action, then a new one.

“The action occurs when the opponent tries to use a tactic against you, while the reaction is your speed to counteract the movement created by your opponent and although the action may be a wrong strategy, you must decide the as soon as possible.”

“The Chinese think much faster. It may not be true, but we think that and think fast, that’s what you need in this game, “he said.

Oliinyk also noted that a high level of experience may not be important in the sport and insisted that a boy could beat an experienced player.

“The experienced guy will understand the game better, but he may not be able to do anything against the young man who does not understand the game but has a better reaction.”

“He (the boy) just clicks on the keyboard and throws you (kills you). You can not catch it and you will soon be out of the game.

“It’s called physical memory. When will I remember which buttons to click and in what order, “he explained.

Stressing the importance of sports for development, Liu Yong Group, vice president of Alisports, said the organization would provide assistance to African countries interested in sport.



He added that countries such as South Africa, Morocco and Egypt had participated in the 2016 World eSports and World Games Qualifiers in Africa, Dubai.



“If the local Olympic Committee of any African country is interested in developing the e-sport industry, we will be happy to offer technical assistance, equipment and platforms to organize eSports events.



“We have an eSport event called World Electronic Sports Games. All African players wishing to participate in eSports events can register online for the competition, as well as for offline events, “added Yong.



According to him, interested countries can submit their application via the official website: http://events.eSports-asia.org.Sports enthusiasts in Nigeria are therefore calling on the relevant authorities to encourage the promotion of e-sports in order to add value to the country's sports sector.



In addition, Nigerian entrepreneur Amaete Umanah opened the African Game League in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Abuja in 2016 to take advantage of the sport’s potential.



“If you’re not there, it can seem like a huge waste of time, a hobby enjoyed by kids who should be spending their time or by young men who do not want to grow up.”



“But we all know that eSports are gaining ground and African reports indicate that it is making moves in Nigeria on the platform of the African Game League,” said one enthusiast.