How emerging technologies can revolutionalise agriculture – NITDA DG

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), on Monday reiterated the importance of using the transformative potential of emerging technologies in revolutionising the agriculture sector.

Speaking at the 2023 International Hybrid Symposium on Smart Agriculture in Abuja, Inuwa said that significant strides had been made in the field of smart farming.

The symposium was organised by the Federal University Dutsin-ma (FUDMA), Katsina State in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Science and Cultural Organisation of Morocco.

It had the theme: “The Future of Smart Agriculture and the Role of Emerging Technologies in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Inuwa, represented by Dr Aminu Lawal, his Special Assistant on Digital Transformation, said that some of the strides in smart farming included the power of data, and computing technologies to enhance the efficiency and predictability of farming operations.

The director-general said, ”every sector and industry has been impacted by digital revolution, and agriculture is not an exception because it has witnessed shifts from primitive farming to mechanised farming and is now in the digital or smart farming era.

“In smart farming, the focus is on capturing data and interpreting them, using computing technologies to make farm operations more predictable and efficient.

“Digital technologies have been recognised as one of the critical enablers of agricultural transformation for increased food production to meet the global challenge of feeding the population.

“It has also helped to accelerate the achievement of goal number two, Zero Hunger, of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“There is a need to increase the production and profitability of farmers, increase agricultural intervention, attract youths, talents into agro-businesses and use digitised agricultural practice to diversify the economy,” he said.

According to him, if properly harnessed with the introduction of technologies, the sector will remain the number one sector for taking 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Inuwa added that it would also help create large well-paying jobs for Nigerian youths.

“Digital technologies can significantly reduce information access inequalities, improve the management and sustainability of natural resources used in farming and also help to reduce the costs of linking sellers with buyers.

“It will improve knowledge sharing and access to markets. With digital technologies, farmers make more precise decisions on resource management, farm processes, better engagement between consumers and producers through increased and faster information analysis,” he said.

He added that the outcome would be smart farms that encouraged small-scale producers and competitiveness in the sector.

Inuwa said that NITDA, in its effort to facilitate digitisation of the agriculture sector, developed the Nigeria Digital Agriculture Strategy (NDAS) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and key stakeholders.

The director-general said that the vision of the NDAS was to use and apply digital technologies and innovations to make Nigeria the top three most food-secure countries in Africa and the top 20 largest exporters of standard agricultural produce by 2030.

“In an attempt to further digitise the agriculture sector, address those obvious challenges, exploit the opportunities and accelerate economic growth, the agency came up with the National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA),” he said.

According to him, NAVSA is a technology and innovation-driven agricultural initiative aimed at addressing low agriculture productivity, inappropriate financing strategy, and repayment difficulties.

The NITDA director-general added that this would be done through the introduction of closed and open wallet systems on mobile payment platforms.

He said that the initiative had been designed to accelerate the achievement of the Federal Government’s objectives on massive job creation, economic diversification, and growth, among other objectives.

He noted that since its launch, its implementation and sustainability models, NAVSA continued to attract the attention of key players in the agricultural ecosystem in line with global best practices.

Inuwa said that the agency partnered with universities for the implementation of NAVSA to shape and model new generation of agriculturists to become smart farmers, thereby preparing them for the future of agriculture.

Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, Vice Chancellor of the University, earlier said that the theme resonated deeply in their quest for innovation, efficiency and sustainability within the agricultural sector.

“In an era where our world is confronted with numerous challenges ranging from population growth to climate change, it is imperative to harness the potential of emerging technologies.

“Smart agriculture, which integrates cutting-edge technologies such as Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and data analytics has the power to revolutionise farming practices, increase productivity, optimise resource management and enhance overall efficiency.

“It is through collective efforts and comprehensive strategies that we can attain this delicate equilibrium, fostering harmonious co-existence between agricultural production and environmental preservation,” Inuwa said. (NAN)

