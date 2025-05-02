How DSS rescued factional NANS President

Details have emerged of how operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) rescued a factional President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Hon. Abubakar Isa Atiku, Tuesday in Abuja, after an attempt to inaugurate factional executives ended in a free for all.



According to a security source, trouble began when another NANS faction led by Hon. Olusola Ladoja, stormed the Wells Carlton hotel, Abuja, venue of the parallel inauguration, resulting in members of both factions engaging each other in a fight.



Guests, including Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau and Idris Wada, former governors of Kano and Kogi States respectively, as well as students, reportedly scampered for safety, even as both camps continued the free for all.



One Mustspha (aka Musty) reportedly sustained a cut on his right arm.



The source further revealed that Ladoja’s group overpowered Abubakar’s, and ended up whisking him away.

DSS operatives reportedly trailed the group and rescued Abubakar, who by this time had sustained several machete cuts.



DSS operatives also recovered a pistol and machete from the scene and are reportedly investigating the ownership of the weapons.



The source added that Abubakar is responding to treatment at a security hospital.



Recall that Ladoja and Abubakar had on the heels of parallel NANS national conventions held on February 27, 2025, in Abuja, both claimed victory and have since been laying claim to being the body’s national President.