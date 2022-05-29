How CCC, NITDA, NDLEA, Bagged 2022 African PR Awards in Tanzania





The Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), the National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), and the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have bagged the 2022 African Public Relations Awards in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The annual African PR award, which recognises Superior Achievements in Branding, Reputation and Engagement (SABRE) is hosted by Provoke Media in collaboration with the African Public Relations Association (APRA).

The PR campaigns of the three organisations from Nigeria were undertaken in partnership with a multi-award-winning PR agency, Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), the publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential.

While CCC bagged a trophy for anti-fake news campaigns it executed in partnership with PRNigeria, NITDA and NDLEA received Certificates of Excellence on digital innovation and anti-drug campaigns respectively.

The CCC won in the Sponsorship and Events Management Category for its various campaigns following its presentation of the ground-setting book “101 Fake News on EndSARS” authored by Dahiru Lawal.

NITDA, with the support of the Nigerian Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, bagged a Certificate of Excellence in the Public Affairs/Government Relations category for its campaign on Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria, with a book of the same title authored by Inyene Ibanga.

Similarly, NDLEA bagged a Certificate of Excellence under the Public Sector/Government category for its campaign on “Share Facts about Drugs, Save Lives.”

Receiving the awards on behalf of his clients, the Chief Executive Officer, Image Merchants Promotion, Mr. Yushau A. Shuaib said his team is humbled for being honoured among the best in the global PR industry.

At least 11 outstanding Nigerian PR firms bagged different categories of the awards, which included four trophies and 20 Certificates of Excellence.

While BHM won two trophies for its campaigns for MTN on its Public Offer and Stakeholder Engagement, Chain Reaction won in the Healthcare category for its campaign for Alpha Mead Health Services.

Other honourees who received Certificates of Excellence included LSF/PR, Integrated Indigo, RED Media, So.Me Solution, Modion Communications, Blanche Aigle Communications, Chenist Communications and AT3 Resources.

Some of the clients of the PR firms whose campaigns won the awards besides those mentioned above such as the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, NITDA, NDLEA, Centre for Crisis Communication and MTN, include the Lagos State Government, MTV Base, Access Bank, Wema Bank, JAC Motors, 9mobile, Mastercard Foundation, European External Action Service (EEAS), Mango Nigeria, Zola Electric, Afrilabs and Meta.

While presenting the awards to the recipients, the APRA President, Mr Yomi Badejo-Okunsaya congratulated the winners for making the African continent proud by demonstrating the highest levels of creativity, integrity, and effectiveness in their various PR campaigns.

Also speaking virtual at the award event, the Chairman of the Award Jury, Paul Holmes admitted that there are quality PR campaigns coming from Africa.

Holmes, who is also the founder of Provoke Media, the organiser of the event further said that: “What we have seen over the past few years in Africa is the investment of large multinationals in the continent, but also a wave of African entrepreneurship that has seen local firms across the continent producing high-quality creative and driving impressive media coverage and social engagement for their clients.”

