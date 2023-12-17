How Buhari, Mai Buni, others revived APC

There were cries and protests from sidelined senior politicians, if you like, the deep members of the party; those who committed their time, energy and other resources to negotiate the formation of the APC.

By Salisu Na’inna Dambatta

There was a time the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in a serious crisis of self doubt, which almost tore it apart.

That situation largely resulted from internal squabbles, a quarrelsome struggle for supremacy and an unimaginative management of electoral success and growing membership size.

There were cries and protests from sidelined senior politicians, if you like, the deep members of the party; those who committed their time, energy and other resources to negotiate the formation of the APC. Doors were shuttered on their faces. They were treated poorly. They consequently recoiled into their shells, reliving Bola Ige’s “siddon look.”

Another dimension of the decay that was setting in were the countless litigations emanating from members and non-members based on varied complaints and interests. Such litigations were distractive, disruptive and even destructive.

The perceived failure to reward those who contributed to the success of the party by the primary beneficiaries of that success when governments were formed, generated anger and muted rebellion among its registered cadres. The then leadership of the APC at the national level was in disarray. Many state branches were in crises.

Seriously worried by the party’s tottering towards implosion, past President Muhamnadu Buhari and a few other deep members of the deep APC came together and used their wisdom and foresight to find ways to rescue the party from a political precipice.

On June 25, 2020, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC met under the sagacious leadership of past President Muhammadu Buhari and dissolved the crisis-ridden National Working Committee (NWC) led by Adam Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state and famed leader of the country’s labour movement.

The NEC created a Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) chaired by the governor of Yobe state, Mai Bala Buni, a foundation member of the party and its National Secretary prior to becoming a state governor. Membership of the CECPC reflected the diversity of the party’s historical origin.

While some members of the dissolved NWC thought of taking legal action against the dissolution of the body, a tactful Adams Oshiomhole told a media conference that he had accepted the decision of the National Executive Committee dissolving the National Working Committee.

By making that decision, the famed labour leader has heeded the call by Muhammadu Buhari on members who took legal actions against the party to withdraw such cases in the interest of the party.

Caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni and members of his Committee rebuilt the party so successfully tha it made an inroad into the South East, expanded its membership base nationwide and among states and national assembly members. This made APC the second largest political party in Africa, after the older African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa.

A delighted past President Muhammadu Buhari severally praised Governor Mai Mala Buni and members of the Caretaker Committee for rebuilding the party and making it trustworthy for the electorates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former President himself was praised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) which heartily felicitates with him on December 16, 2023 on the occassion of his 81st birthday anniversary.

The APC said in a statement by its National Publicity Felix Morka that, “As two-term President, your administration did a commendable job of laying an enduring foundation for the development and greatness of our dear country.”

The party described Muhammadu Buhari as “Legendary for his unparalleled integrity, incorruptibility and uncanny dedication to nation building, we celebrate a visionary leader, elder statesman, patriot and democrat.”

In a similar birthday message to his predecessor in office, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described Buhari’s leadership qualities as peerless and noted the former Presideni’s unparalleled record in contribution to the development of Nigeria.

The now rested Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee organised a transparent National Convention at which a fresh corps of leaders was elected. The new team led the party to win more state governorship and legislative seats in the general election. To top that success, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was elected as President of Nigeria.

In an interview with a television station, Mai Mala Buni recalled that despite attempts to cause confusion, he and members of his team did not fumble, did not fail. Their work revived the APC, strengthened it and turned it into a leading party that had a resounding electoral victory in the 2023 general elections.

Salisu Na’inna Dambatta is APC National Director of Publicity on annual leave

