How brake failure caused Abuja explosions —FCT FS

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The FCT Fire Service (FFS) has disclosed that brake failure on the part of a truck conveying Compressed Natural Gas canisters led to Wednesday’s explosions at Karu bridge, Abuja.

The FCT FFS Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Mohammad, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Mohammad said that the truck, which was headed toward Nyanya axis from AYA, lost control and in the process rammed into several vehicles on the route.

“The impact led to fire which resulted in casualties.

“Figures of casualties have not been given as rescue operation is still ongoing to see the number of lives that are involved

“Some vehicles that were burnt to ashes have to be thoroughly investigated to ascertain whether people are trapped inside them and that is why the search is still ongoing even with searchlights as we speak,” he said.

The spokesperson , however , gave an assurance that once proper search had been concluded, the number of casualties will be disclosed.

He added that the Federal and FCT fire services alongside other sister agencies were at the scene to carry ou operation. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)