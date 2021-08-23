How Accord party will address insecurity, unemployment in Anambra – Maduka

Dr Godwin Maduka, governorship candidate of Accord Party in the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra, has outlined solutions to insecurity, unemployment and other problems bedevilling the state.Maduka, a medical practitioner, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday that the party had mapped out lasting solutions to the challenges, if voted to power in the state.He said an increase in literacy level and attraction of foreign investors to the state would solve the problems of insecurity and unemployment.“We are ready and we are working to rescue the people of Anambra state.“

The state has been witnessing unprecedented level of insecurity ranging from communal clashes, armed robbery, assassination, kidnapping and cultism.“Insecurity is birthed from a lack of job and money.“If I become the governor, we are going to change the narrative by encouraging foreign investors and Anambra billionaires to come, invest and establish their companies in the state.“About 30 to 40 per cent of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Lagos is from the Igbos. You can imagine what will happen if they come home and replicate same.“

We will partner with some of these investors to build institutions that will create employment and wealth for our people.“The kind of IGR we will get from Nnewi, Onitsha and other metropolis, plus the allocation from Abuja will be enough to drive infrastructural development in the state, especially the education sector.“Increasing literacy level will help change the thinking and attitudes of residents and the youths, so that they shun vices that fuel insecurity in the state,” Maduka said.

The governorship candidate said he would also ensure decency in politics to discourage people from idolising corruption, violence and thuggery.He urged the people to elect Accord Party during the election, in order to witness integrity and real development, commensurate with the resources of the state.”

If the people of Anambra want real, positive and progressive change, let them install a government that will keep its words and be fully committed to community development.“If I become the governor of Anambra state, our people will not regret it. My governance will benefit all – my opponents, friends and foes, ” Maduka said. (NAN)

