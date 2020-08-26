How 5G will fast-track Nigeria’s economic growth – CPN

The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, CPN, has said that the adoption of 5G technology in Nigeria will fast-track the socio-economic development of the country.

This is contained in a communiqué issued on Wednesday, August 26th after its 2020 Virtual Information Technology (IT) Assembly held on July 9, jointly signed by its Chairman-in-Council, Prof. Charles O. Uwadia and the Secretary to Council, Allwell C. Achumba.

According to the communique, the theme for 2020 Assembly: “Adoption of 5G in Nigeria: The Technological and Regulatory Challenges”, was selected to address the misgivings, misinterpretations and misconceptions surrounding the issue of adoption and deployment of 5G network in Nigeria.

The Assembly arrived at the following recommendations:

“The deployment of 5G in Nigeria is capable of fast tracking our economic growth and migrating us fully into a digital economy.

“Deployment of 5G in Nigeria has numerous advantages, which include faster internet connection, smoother user experience and huge deployment of Information Technology to drive growth and development of industries.

“CPN is now recommending the adoption of 5G network to Government at all levels because Nigeria will derive huge socio-economic benefits from commercial deployment of the fifth generation (5G) networks. The new networks will come with great potentials that will boost the entire spectrum of Nigeria’s socio economic ecosystem.

“Adoption of 5G network in Nigeria will bring about transformation in the country in the area of smart city, smart transportation, efficiency in medicine as well as a lot of automation in respect of our appliances and devices with respect to Internet of Things (IoT).

“The country will also benefit immensely from the adoption of the network in terms of faster speed, high latency and high capacity that will transform consumer and business experiences because the difference between all other existing generations of technologies such as 2G, 3G and 4G lies in speed and data capacity.

“Provision of good and adequate supply of power will enable the citizenry to enjoy the benefits of 5G network and derive huge socio-economic benefits from commercial deployment of the fifth generation (5G) networks. Therefore, there is need for the Federal Government to intensify its efforts in addressing the power challenges in the country.

“The Federal Government is hereby enjoined to ensure that the cost of 5G compatible devices is affordable to Nigerian so that the citizens can benefit from the new technology

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should declare Information Technology and Telecommunications as a critical national infrastructure to facilitate the success of the national broadband strategy

“Governments at various levels should also intensify their efforts to embrace Information Technology with its attendant potentials of facilitating governance and eradicating corruption in the country.

“The complete adoption of Information Technology as well as migration of Government operations from manual to digital will make the country to conform with the benchmark of Government operations in the 21st century,” the communiqué reads.