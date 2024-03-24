How 137 Kuriga school students were rescued – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the abducted Kuriga students were rescued through coordinated search and rescue operation conducted by

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the abducted Kuriga students were rescued through coordinated search and rescue operation conducted by the military in collaboration with local authorities and government agencies.

The primary and secondary school students abducted on March 7, were rescued in the early hours of Sunday.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said a total of 137 persons comprising 76 female and 61 male were rescued in Zamfara.

According to him, they would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.

“Relatedly, it would be recalled that on March 21, troops equally rescued 16 pupils (Almajiris) with a woman taken hostage in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“These hostages were handed over to the Sokoto State Government.

“These efforts demonstrate the armed forces resolve to finding other innocent hostages and track down the terrorists that perpetrated these crimes.

“These efforts would continue until other hostages are found and the terrorists arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law.

“Troops are employing similar effort to track down the culprits responsible for the killing of 18 soldiers in Okuama Community in Delta State.

“Justice await the culprits, as they can not go unpunished,” he said. (NAN)