‎Housing Minister Commends EFCC on Asset Recovery, Handover‎

‎



‎

‎

‎

‎

‎

‎The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for its remarkable efforts in asset recovery across the country, especially the landmark recovery and handover of 753 unit of houses at the Lokogoma axis of Abuja

‎

‎

‎

‎He gave the commendation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, during a physical inspection of the property located on Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, measuring 150,500 square meters with 753 housing units, including duplexes and other apartments. The recovery came following a final forfeiture order granted by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High, FCT, Court, Abuja, on December 2, 2024.

‎

‎

‎

‎Speaking during an inspection tour of the property, the minister described the recovery as unprecedented. “I have to seriously commend the stewardship of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, on this outstanding recovery,” he said. “As you can all see, this is the biggest recovery of its kind in the history of this country, 753 housing units recovered within just about a year of his appointment. Many more recoveries are ongoing, and we assure Nigerians that we will see more of such results. Nigerians will be better for it.”

‎

‎

‎

‎He further urged the public to support the EFCC in its mission to cleanse the country of economic and financial crimes. “Nigerians should continue to trust in the efforts of the EFCC Chairman,” he said. “I believe his drive stems from the goodwill of Mr. President, who has given him the mandate and the leverage to perform and he is utilizing it very well. Nigerians should have confidence in the EFCC and the capable leadership of Mr. Olukoyede in achieving a corruption-free nation.”

‎

‎

‎

‎In his remarks, Olukoyede reiterated the Commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the management of recovered assets. He explained that the visit was a follow-up to the handover of the estate to the Federal Government through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

‎

‎

‎

‎“This inspection follows our meeting with the Honourable Minister yesterday regarding the handover of this recovered property. We wanted Nigerians to see firsthand the impact of the anti-corruption fight. We’ve walked for over an hour, yet we haven’t exhausted the estate. This shows the enormity of what has been recovered.”

‎

‎

‎

‎He noted that although 753 units were initially declared, the number might increase after remodeling and valuation. “The figures we gave were based on architectural drawings and preliminary assessments. After remodeling, we may discover even more units. But what’s most important is that this property now belongs to the Federal Government and will be put to good use.”

‎

‎

‎

‎Olukoyede emphasized that the recovery is a tangible result of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes the use of anti-corruption tools to drive economic development.

‎

‎

‎

‎“This recovery is a clear testimony to the President’s vision of using the instrumentality of anti-corruption to stimulate the economy. Once the remodeling is completed, the Federal Government will decide the best course of action, possibly offering opportunities to hardworking Nigerians to acquire affordable housing through a transparent and accountable process.”

‎

‎

‎

‎The EFCC boss reaffirmed the Commission’s resolve to continue to tackle economic and financial crimes without fear or favour.

‎

‎

‎

‎

‎

‎

‎

‎

‎

Follow Us On WhatsApp