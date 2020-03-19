Housewife drags husband to court over N300 for upkeep of 8 children

A housewife, Zainab Abdullahi, on Thursday dragged her estranged husband, Usman Abdullahi, a vulcanizer, to a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, alleging that he gives her only N300 for the upkeep of their eight children.

The woman, who resides at Rigasa in Kaduna, also said that her husband had abandoned her for three years and does not pay their house rent which is N35, 000.

“I and my eldest son who is 22-years-old do contribute and pay our house rent, my husband doesn’t take care of us, I am praying the court to terminate our marriage if he refuses to change,’’ she said.

The defendant, Abdullahi, however, told the court that he was trying his best to take care of his family based on his daily earnings.

“Sometimes I give them N900 daily, when there is no much work, I give them N700, N400 or N300, but I will try hard to be giving them N1, 000,’’ he said.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties, ordered the defendant to take full responsibility of his family.

He adjourned the case to March 23 for judgement and ordered the defendant to be sleeping in his wife’s room for the period of the adjournment, to see the changes he would make. (NAN)