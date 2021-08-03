Housewife, 5 minors docked for allegedly stealing 15 wrappers

A housewife, Hadiza Alhassan, 31 on Tuesday and five minors on Tuesday appeared in a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna State for allegedly stealing 15 wrappers.

The police charged the housewife and the minors with criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sambo Maigari, said that Hadiza Abubakar, the nominal complainant on July 13 reported the matter at the Rigasa Police division.

Maigari listed other stolen items as 10 men’s wears, one Home Theatre, N6,000 cash, half a bag of rice.

All the items stolen, he said, are worth N77, 500.

They pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Judge, Mr Salisu Abubakar, admitted the defendants to bail on the condition that they provide a reliable surety.

Abubakar adjourned the matter until Aug. 18 for the police to present witnesses. (NAN)

