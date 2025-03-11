Houses set ablaze in Jigawa community

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

At least 26 thatched houses and 16 granaries were burnt in a communal clash in Taura Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa, the police have confirmed.

Police spokesman SP Lawan Shiisu said in a statement in Dutse on Monday that the incident occurred during a conflict between residents of two communities in the LGA.

“On Sunday, at about 21:45 hours, residents of Gidan Na Ruwa Fulani Settlement, Taura LGA, saw a large group from Zangon Maje Village flashing torches and chanting war slogans.

“This prompted all villagers to flee for their lives,” he added.

Shiisu said that, upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Taura and his patrol team swiftly rushed to the scene.

“When they arrived, the team discovered that youths from Zangon Maje had attacked and set fire to 24 thatched houses and 16 local granaries,” Shiisu said.

He explained that a preliminary investigation showed the trouble began when Musa Hussaini, 20, and Shanu Sule, 26, both from Zangon Maje, were beaten and their motorcycle stolen.

As a result, the victims raised the alarm and mobilised members of their community to retaliate, leading to the violent confrontation.

Shiisu, however, said normalcy had since been restored, and patrols were being intensified to prevent further disturbances.

According to him, the Area Commander in charge of Ringim led a police team to the affected areas on Monday, meeting stakeholders and engaging in dialogue.

Shiisu added that five suspects had been arrested and were in custody, assisting with the investigation.

“The command urges citizens to avoid taking the law into their own hands and to report grievances to the proper authorities for a swift response,” Shiisu said.

He warned that anyone found guilty of violence would face severe consequences. (NAN)