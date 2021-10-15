Housemaid allegedly steals employer’s N10m jewellery

The police on Friday in Kaduna arraigned a 23-year-old housemaid, Aisha Abdullahi, who allegedly stole her employer’s gold jewellery worth N10 million.

Abdullahi appeared before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The housemaid, who resides at No. 3, Isa Kaita Road, Kaduna, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, Abdullahi stole the jewellery from Hajiya Jamila Ahmed of Rigasa, Kaduna.

Leo submitted that Ahmed reported the theft at the Gabasawa Divisional Police Station on Oct. 3.

The prosecutor said that the defendant conspired with two others at large and stole the jewellery.

Leo told the court that the housemaid was arrested after she was seen in a close circuit camera committing the theft.

He noted that the alleged offences contravened Sections 59 and 209 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, Law of 2017.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He directed that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the housemaid.

The magistrate also ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 29 for hearing.(NAN)

