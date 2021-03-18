Housekeeper in court for alleged N4.6m jewellery theft

An 18-year-old housekeeper, David Ochin, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, allegedly stealing his employer’s jewellery valued at 4.6 million.

Ochin, who resides in Adamo area of Ikorodu in , is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty the .

The , ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one other person still at on Dec. 23, 2020 at 13A Maryland Crescent, Ikeja.

Akeem said that the defendant stole the jewellery belonging Mrs Ayo Odusi.

He said that the defendant stole the jewellery and absconded, was later traced and arrested by the .

The said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of State, 2015.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) stipulates seven years jail term stealing from one’s employer, while Section 411 provides two years imprisonment conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Adelaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of 500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case until March 25 mention. (NAN)

