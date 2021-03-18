An 18-year-old housekeeper, David Ochin, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing his employer’s jewellery valued at N4.6 million.

Ochin, who resides in Adamo area of Ikorodu in Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one other person still at large on Dec. 23, 2020 at 13A Maryland Crescent, Ikeja.

Akeem said that the defendant stole the jewellery belonging to Mrs Ayo Odusi.

He said that the defendant stole the jewellery and absconded, but was later traced and arrested by the police.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) stipulates seven years jail term for stealing from one’s employer, while Section 411 provides two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Adelaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case until March 25 for mention. (NAN)

