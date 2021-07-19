Housekeeper docked for allegedly stealing employer’s $1,421

A 32-year-old housekeeper, Precious Okon, who allegedly stole her employer’s 1,421 dollars (N585,000), on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Okon, who resides in Ikorodu, Lagos State with theft.

Okon pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 9 at Magodo Phase I, Lagos State.

Adejumola said that the defendant stole the money belonging to Mr Moses Ajayi.

The complainant, he said, who returned from the U.S., asked the defendant to clean his room.

While tiding up the room, he said that the defendant stole the envelope, containing the money which the complainant kept.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section carries seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from employer.

Magistrate O.A. Odubajo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties as part of the bail condition.

Odubajo ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

She adjourned the matter until Aug. 4. (NAN)

