House urges Ihedioha to urgently fix dilapidated roads in Imo

Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging Gov. Emeka Ihedioha to order the relevant government agencies to commence the immediate repair of all dilapidated roads in the state.

The house made the resolution following a Motion of Urgent Public Importance moved by Mrs Uju Onwudiwe (PDP), representing Njaba constituency, .

Onwudiwe said that it had become imperative to fix the roads in order to improve transportation and reduce the spate of road accidents.

She attributed some of the accidents in different parts of the state to failed portions of the roads, potholes and erosion sites.

She said that the situation had brought untold hardship to road users, leading to drastic reduction in trade and commerce.

The lawmaker specifically cited the Orlu/Owerri Road, describing it as a death trap for those who ply the route.

She also cited a recent accident on the Njaba Road, where a fully loaded articulated vehicle fell on six vehicles, killing the occupants.

She warned that the ugly situation would continue “if urgent palliative measures were not taken to fix the roads.”

She, therefore, prayed the governor to order the immediate commencement of repairs on the road.

Arthur Egwim (Ideato North constituency) further said that the Njaba Road had become hot spot for hoodlums, who take advantage of the bad portions of the road to attack unsuspecting motorists.

Also, Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu constituency) called for urgent action on the roads, saying that the governor should not continue to wait for the dry season to set in before fixing the roads.

Eddy Obinna (Abob Mbaise constituency) said that majority of the roads had been identified for repairs and that some contractors had been partially mobilised to commence work as soon as the rain subsided.

Obinna called for patience among the road users, saying that work would soon commence on the roads.

In a resolution, the Speaker, Mr Chiji Collins, urged the governor to put necessary machinery in motion to get the roads fixed in order to alleviate the plight of the road users.

