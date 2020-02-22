House of Reps wants 100% funds release to NASS, Judiciary

By Lesley Otu

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to implement fully, the budget of the National Assembly, NASS, adopted in 2018.

The call followed a submission on the floor of the House, Thursday by Babangida Ibrahim, Member representing Malumfashi/Kafur Federal Constituency of Katsina State.

The Lawmaker recalled that on 20th December 2018, the report of Committees on Finance and Judiciary, was adopted for the implementation of National Assembly budget of 2018.

According to him, the House resolution urged the Ministry of Finance to release 100% funds on First Line charge for both National Assembly and the Judiciary as captured in the 2018 Appropriation Act.

The report disclosed that the National Assembly and Judiciary receipts on First Line charge were short by ₦1,208,333,333.33 and ₦833,333,333.33, respectively on monthly basis from January to November, 2018.

The House lamented that the Ministry of Finance had failed to comply with its resolution, a situation that had continued to affect the smooth operations of the National Assembly.

The House therefore, has set up a Committee to liaise with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that all outstanding arrears of First Line charge to both the National Assembly and the Judiciary relating to 2018 Appropriation Act were paid.

The House also invited the Management of National Assembly to brief the ad-hoc Committee on the status releases to National Assembly from January 2018 to December 2019.