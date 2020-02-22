House of Reps urges FG to rehabilitate military barracks

By Lesley Otu

The member representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Mr Ibrahim Babajide has called on the Federal Government to rehabilitate military and para-military barracks in his constituency.

Moving the motion at a plenary session on Thursday, he noted that 19 barracks occupied by the Army, Navy, Airforce, the Police and Correctional Centre, are located within the constituency.

Babajide expressed concern over the deplorable condition of structures in the barracks, including lack of water supply and other amenities.

According to him, the personnel of the forces live with their families in the dilapidated structures, in utter neglect for their welfare.

“This condition affects negatively on their psychological well-being thereby endangering the safety of the society,” Babajide told the House.

The House urged the Federal Government to ensure prompt rehabilitation of the affected barracks in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, while mandating the Committees on Defence, Police Affairs and that of Interior, to interface with the Military and Para Military formations to identify the affected barracks in order to expedite action.

