House of Reps spokesperson hails court judgment

Spokesperson of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, has hailed the judgment of a High Court in Umuahia.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court dismissed the certificate forgery case filed against Kalu.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ohabuike Chijioke, dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Okechukwu Ezeala, filed a suit asking the court to sack Kalu over alleged certificate forgery.In his reaction, Kalu said:”God is the God of justice, as a believer in God, I was confident that He will not allow injustice to be meted against me.“

As a product of the judiciary, I have absolute confidence in the ability of the judiciary to sustain justice especially when the facts speak so clearly for themselves”.He said the judge agreed with all the arguments brought by his lead Counsel, K.C Nwufor, SAN. NAN reports that the court held that the claimant failed by the way of evidence, to discharge the burden of proof.

The presiding judge held that Kalu had proved that all the documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) belonged to him.

“This case lacks merit. I therefore dismiss it,” the judge said.

The judge awarded N100, 000 and N50,000 to Kalu and INEC respectively.

NAN reports that other defendants in the suit No. HU/265/2020, include; the APC, INEC and the Speaker, House of Representatives.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...