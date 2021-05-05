Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the spokesman of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia), on his 50th birthday anniversary.

The former governor of Abia, in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday in Abuja, applauded the complementing efforts of the lawmaker in advancing the cause of the people of Bende Federal Constituency.

Kalu stressed that the celebrant had demonstrated commitment to the development of his constituency and Abia in general.

The senate chief whip joined the family, friends and associates of the celebrant to wish him long life and urged him to sustain his pedigree in all endeavours.

“I congratulate the spokesman of the House of Representatives and Member of House of Representatives (Bende Federal Constituency) Rep. Benjamin Kalu as he clocks 50.

“The celebrant has over the years demonstrated capacity in any assignment he is given in the private and public spheres of life.

“His contributions to the development of Bende Federal Constituency are impressive and worthy of commendation.

“The celebrant is a source of inspiration to his contemporaries and the younger generation beyond the political circle.

“I am proud of his giant strides in all facets of life,’’ Kalu said.

He wished the celebrant a joyous and memorable golden jubilee birthday celebration. (NAN)

